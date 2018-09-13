Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: (Back, left) Ricky Goostrey, Melissa Carson, AImee Adair. (Front) Ryan Bayley will host a free information session tonight.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: (Back, left) Ricky Goostrey, Melissa Carson, AImee Adair. (Front) Ryan Bayley will host a free information session tonight. Cody Fox
News

Take bull out of bullying

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE team at Hervey Bay's Headspace is taking the 'bull' out of bullying tonight at a free information evening.

The event, put on by the youth mental health foundation's local Family and Friends Reference Group, will be held at the Hervey Bay RSL from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Headspace's Ryan Bayley said the event's guest speakers would include local school principals, the mayor, a psychiatrist, a bullying victim and the police for practical tips.

"We are trying to promote bullying awareness by providing support for not only victims but family and friends,” he said.

"We are trying to tackle all aspects of bullying, not just how to defend yourself but also how to detect if your child or friend is a bully themselves or suffering from bullying and what parents can do.”

Other guest speakers to take the microphone will be Redfrog and Headspace staff who will talk about the services and support networks available.

"We will also finish the night with a mediation session,” Mr Bayley said.

"This event is aimed at anyone and everyone, we are particularly encouraging schools to be involved.

"Thank you to our sponsors and donors.”

Young local artist Leonie Kingdom will be providing live entertainment and light refreshments will be available.

For more information call 4303 2100.

Related Items

bullying fccommunity fchealth fraser coast headspace hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    INVESTIGATION: Family pet believed murdered on Bay beach

    premium_icon INVESTIGATION: Family pet believed murdered on Bay beach

    News The dog was found deceased on a Urangan beach

    Positive shoots in M'boro CBD as roadworks continue

    premium_icon Positive shoots in M'boro CBD as roadworks continue

    News Stage Two of the revitalisation works are continuing

    REMEMBERING DIANNE: Loved mum, midwife, community champion

    premium_icon REMEMBERING DIANNE: Loved mum, midwife, community champion

    News Community remembers well-loved mid wife and mother

    Mackerel on the chew at Urangan Pier

    Mackerel on the chew at Urangan Pier

    News Show us your fishing photos

    Local Partners