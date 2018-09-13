Take bull out of bullying

THE team at Hervey Bay's Headspace is taking the 'bull' out of bullying tonight at a free information evening.

The event, put on by the youth mental health foundation's local Family and Friends Reference Group, will be held at the Hervey Bay RSL from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Headspace's Ryan Bayley said the event's guest speakers would include local school principals, the mayor, a psychiatrist, a bullying victim and the police for practical tips.

"We are trying to promote bullying awareness by providing support for not only victims but family and friends,” he said.

"We are trying to tackle all aspects of bullying, not just how to defend yourself but also how to detect if your child or friend is a bully themselves or suffering from bullying and what parents can do.”

Other guest speakers to take the microphone will be Redfrog and Headspace staff who will talk about the services and support networks available.

"We will also finish the night with a mediation session,” Mr Bayley said.

"This event is aimed at anyone and everyone, we are particularly encouraging schools to be involved.

"Thank you to our sponsors and donors.”

Young local artist Leonie Kingdom will be providing live entertainment and light refreshments will be available.

For more information call 4303 2100.