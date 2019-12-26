Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane had been blocked off by police.

IT BRINGS us no happiness to splash such a dramatic headline over the front page at what should be a joyous time of year.

The Fraser Coast has much to celebrate and the photos of smiling faces at Christmas events filling our pages are testament to that.

But when a police operation closes part of the Maryborough CBD for the better part of a day, it is our responsibility as your local paper to respond.

A stand-off between an armed man and multiple police crews is front page news, any day of the year.

It is a crying shame for it, and so many other unpleasant things, to happen at Christmas time.

Even apart from the news of the day, Christmas is a notoriously difficult time of the year for many.

Mental health problems tend to flare up, family tensions rise and physical injuries are all too common.

It’s no surprise today, Boxing Day, is historically one of the biggest days of the year for our emergency rooms (see page 6).

To gloss over this negativity and focus only on the things that make us feel good would be disingenuous.

Still, there is plenty to look forward to as this Christmas and New Year break continues.

We hope you can kick back and relax with the Boxing Day test or Sydney to Hobart on the screen today.