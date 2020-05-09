TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

Enzos on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi ready to serve it up for mums on Mother's Day. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE regular Mother’s Day brunch may be off the table but there’s plenty of chances to spoil your mum tomorrow.

Takeaway only restrictions remain in place for cafes and Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo’s on the Beach, said grabbing food to go was a perfect option for a Mother’s Day treat.

He said buying takeaway food and coffee and claiming a spot along Hervey Bay’s spectacular foreshore would be ideal.

Apart from providing a perfect present for mums throughout the region, it was also a chance to support local businesses doing it tough due to lockdown measures.

Mr Andreuzzi also said a cafe voucher made for a welcome Mother’s Day present, with a sit down meal waiting on the other side of coronavirus restrictions.

Plenty of customers had already chosen this option at his cafe, he said.

Cafes were one of the business types singled out in Australia’s three-stage plan for easing restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday.

Small cafes and retail shops will reopen as part of stage one.

Interstate recreational travel will be allowed, funerals can have up to 30 attendees outdoors, with 10 at weddings.

Mr Morrison said changes made in step one would “enable greater connection with friends and family, allowing gatherings up to 10 people, and five guests in your own home”.