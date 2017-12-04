Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Take a peek inside birthplace of Mary Poppins' author

The Chronicle got a sneak peek inside the Mary Poppins building in Kent St.
The Chronicle got a sneak peek inside the Mary Poppins building in Kent St. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

AS WORK continues to restore the building that was the birthplace of renowned author PL Travers, the Chronicle got a sneak peek inside last week.

Born Helen Lyndon Goff, the author of Mary Poppins was delivered in a small room in the former bank building in August 1899 (below).

Councillor George Seymour said the council planned to have the building open again before the next Mary Poppins Festival and people will be able to see inside the historic building for themselves.

 

The Chronicle got a sneak peek inside the Mary Poppins building in Kent St.
The Chronicle got a sneak peek inside the Mary Poppins building in Kent St. Carlie Walker


The building was designed by Francis Drummond Greville Stanley, who trained as an architect in Edinburgh before migrating to Queensland in the early 1860s.

"The building is significant in that it was designed by a famous architect and helps to demonstrate the prosperity that came to Maryborough in the wake of the Gympie Gold Rush," Cr Seymour said.

PL Travers and her family lived in the living quarters of the Maryborough bank when she was a small child.

The family then moved to Allora in 1905 where her father died at home at the age of 43, then moved again again to Bowral in New South Wales where they lived for 10 years.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser coast maryborough mary poppins pl travers

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site.

News Corp to boycott Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

News Corp will still cover the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympic

SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

SES fiel officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

SES shares tips on how to be prepared for storm season.

BREAKING: Flood warning for lower Mary River

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road.

Up to 200mm fell in areas around Miva and Tiaro.

Local Partners