Take a peek inside birthplace of Mary Poppins' author

AS WORK continues to restore the building that was the birthplace of renowned author PL Travers, the Chronicle got a sneak peek inside last week.



Born Helen Lyndon Goff, the author of Mary Poppins was delivered in a small room in the former bank building in August 1899 (below).



Councillor George Seymour said the council planned to have the building open again before the next Mary Poppins Festival and people will be able to see inside the historic building for themselves.

The Chronicle got a sneak peek inside the Mary Poppins building in Kent St.



The building was designed by Francis Drummond Greville Stanley, who trained as an architect in Edinburgh before migrating to Queensland in the early 1860s.



"The building is significant in that it was designed by a famous architect and helps to demonstrate the prosperity that came to Maryborough in the wake of the Gympie Gold Rush," Cr Seymour said.

PL Travers and her family lived in the living quarters of the Maryborough bank when she was a small child.



The family then moved to Allora in 1905 where her father died at home at the age of 43, then moved again again to Bowral in New South Wales where they lived for 10 years.

