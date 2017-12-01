Menu
Take Santa happy snaps to win

The Red Cross team.
The Red Cross team. Contributed
Emily Black
by

SOCIAL media enthusiasts are invited to get on board the Australian Red Cross Blood Service's #santahappysnap competition to raise awareness for blood donation.

Community relations officer Jacinta O'Brien said the gift of blood is more valuable than money.

 

"Get into the Red25 Christmas spirit," she said.

 

"Group bookings, donations and happy snaps need to be booked between now and December 20."

 

Ms O'Brien said trophies would be awarded for the best dressed team, funniest team and the most creative team.

Winners will be announced on December 21.

To book, contact the Hervey Bay Blood Donor Centre, 4/43 Hunter St, Pialba, or phone 131495.

