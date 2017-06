RENOWNED author Mem Fox will be at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre today hosting a series of free storytime sessions.

Parents can book via the Brolga Theatre for sessions including 9 to 9.30am for children 0-4, 10.30 to 11.15am for children 5-8 and 1 to 2pm for children 9-11.

Then at 7pm, Ms Fox will be back at the theatre to do a presentation for parents about why reading to children changes their lives.

Bookings are essential.