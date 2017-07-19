Take the time to promote Hervey Bay: letter

BE PROACTIVE: One reader believes not enough is being done to promoto the charms of Hervey Bay.

IN REPLY to Craig Freeman's letter (FCC-15-07-17) I totally agree with his comments about the delayed flights and Hervey Bay in particular.

Having travelled 90,000km from 2008 to 2015 in a caravan around this beautiful country my husband and I constantly asked caravaners, travel agents and anyone we met, about Hervey Bay.

We were quite amazed that most caravaners only knew Hervey Bay for three days to go to Fraser Island, whale watching (once) and/or some others that do come for the winter months from down south.

But the majority of people in places we visited had not even heard of Hervey Bay.

They knew Bundaberg for the rum of course, and Maryborough, for Mary Poppins, but not Hervey Bay.

Who is doing anything to promote this town of ours out there?

We get the opportunity to get direct flights to Melbourne and now they have been put on the back burner, simply because no one has booked enough bums in seats to use it.

Well surely one knows that when you start a business you cannot always run the first year or two making a huge profit.

Take a look at the airfares and see why people are not using it.

Maybe starting with a half price special would have been a good idea.

Now in 2004, when we arrived in Hervey Bay, a survey showed that Hervey Bay was second fastest growing town in Australia.

Mandurah in Western Australia was the fastest.

What has happened? Mandurah is still high up there being joined by Geraldton and a few others but Hervey Bay is no where to be seen.

The economy here is dismal - high unemployment - crime on the up and up and home prices have been the same for many years.

A few things have happened since 2004 but so slowly that one wonders, when asking people around, why this is so slow.

The answer from many is we don't want any change”.

Well change has to come to any place and that is called progress and that is what we should all be striving for in this beautiful town of ours.

Let's start by being proactive, together with the Chamber of Commerce, our new CEO and many other organisations, to get us going at a pace one would expect of a town that has not just Fraser Island and the whales, but other beautiful things to offer.

- Win Giles, Urangan.

WIN GILES

Urangan