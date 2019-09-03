Take your mark, get set ... M'boro Athletics ready to race

AIRBORNE: Tom Tyack from Burrum. in the long jum at last year's Maryborough Athletics Day-Night Carnival.

AIRBORNE: Tom Tyack from Burrum. in the long jum at last year's Maryborough Athletics Day-Night Carnival. Cody Fox

ATHLETICS: The 2019-20 Maryborough athletics club is on the starting line, ready for the gun to fire to signal the start of the athletic season on Friday night.

Following their successful sign-on day on Sunday the Maryborough Amateur Athletics and Little Athletics club is on track for a record number of competitors.

Club president Gavin Grantz believes they will add to their 159 members from last season.

"We continue to grow and are always ready to welcome new members,” he said.

"We had 137 Little A members and 22 senior members last year.”

The club caters to Little Athletics and QA and Masters competitors.

"It is a great sport for kids to be involved in,” Grantz said.

"Little athletics are held on Friday evenings commencing with a warm-up at 6pm.”

The club is busily preparing for their annual day/night carnival to be held on Saturday October 12.

Last year's event attracted athletes from the Sunshine Coast including 90 year old Jim O'Donnell who finished his 400m event in his formal shoes after his running shoes blew out.

"It is a great event on the calendar and is open to members of Little Athletics Queensland and non-members,” Grantz said.

A veteran carnival will also be held for the senior athletics members.

New athletes are welcome to try athletics twice before joining the club.

Visit the club's Facebook page for further details.