Taking a risk paid off for this wine lover

SOMETIMES life takes an unexpected turn and you end up trying something different.

That happened to me in the lead up to Christmas when I purchased a wine advent calendar (those who know me wont be surprised) and was introduced to the pleasure of drinking prosecco.

Prosecco is an Italian white wine. Prosecco controlled designation of origin can be spumante, frizzante, or tranquillo.

It is made from glera grapes, formerly known also as prosecco, but other grape varieties may be included

I was under the impression this was a sweet Italian wine and wouldn't suit my palate, boy was I in for a surprise.

What a delightful drop - so creamy on the palate and such a golden colour - it has become my new favourite - it is a celebratory bubbly that works for any occasion and with any type of food.

There are various styles and prices and of course if you want to be totally traditional you must buy an Italian one, but please do not discount the Australian prosecco - De Bortoli and Brown Brothers are two of my faves and both are reasonably priced at under $20.

From an international point of view this beautiful drink has taken over from champagne as the world's favourite sparkling wine and once you try it you will never look back.

Whether you are out on a picnic, swimming with friends or enjoying fine dining this is definitely a wine you must try.

Cheers

from Helen