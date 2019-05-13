TAKING FLIGHT: Chief pilot to lead council drone program

TAKING OFF: TECKnology Managing Director Leslie Lowe and Fraser Coast Regional Council Disaster Planning Coordinator Brendan Guy with one of the drones. The council has engaged TECKnology as the 'chief pilot' to help implement their drone program over the next three months.

A NEW 'chief pilot' will help the Fraser Coast Regional Council's drone program take off to new heights.

The council's CEO Ken Diehm said Wide Bay firm TECKnology Indigenous Corporation would help provide operational support and policy guidance around the use of drones within the council over the next three months.

The firm will mentor staff, deliver drone imagery and provide advice around issues like flight plans, licencing, training, system and records.

It follows the council adopting a drones strategy, which outlined a long-term blueprint to increase drone-related activity across the region, in July last year.

"Drone technology is developing at an incredible pace and the effective use of drones can deliver significant economic and social benefits for local communities,” Mr Diehm said.

"The council is identifying where we could use drones to more efficiently and effectively deliver services to our residents and to manage and maintain our assets.

"We could use drones to conduct inspections of council buildings and other infrastructure, to monitor wildlife populations in parks, for pest and weed control, for surveys, for event management or for images and videos for tourism marketing.

"Drones could be particularly useful during and after times of natural disaster to help get a better understanding of the impact of an event on the local community and how best to deliver support and assistance.”

The council will host their inaugural Drones and Innovation Showcase at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough next month to highlight opportunities for businesses to apply drone technologies in their work.

The showcase will be held on June 19. For more information visit www.fcdrones.com.au.