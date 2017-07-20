Taking the kids to the pool? It just got a lot cheaper

AS OF Thursday, taking the family for a day of fun at the pool will be a whole lot cheaper on the Fraser Coast.



The aquatic centres in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have both dropped their entry prices, with Councillor Darren Everard saying the council was trialling a new pricing structure as it reviews operations in its aquatic centre facilities.



"Council is in the process of reviewing operations in its aquatic centre facilities and as part of that we are trialling a new pricing structure to see if it assists in more people using our Hervey Bay and Maryborough aquatic facilities," he said.



"Strong attendance numbers would provide positive feedback for future pricing structures of the aquatic centres," he said.



"I am hoping the new fee structure will assist in creating a healthier Fraser Coast by the attraction of more patrons to the Hervey Bay and Maryborough centres and support of our established fitness programs in the future."



In addition to cheaper entry for one visit to the centres, prices have also been dropped for a 20-entry pass, a half-year pass and a full-year pass.



A 20-entry pass for an adult is now $64 compared to $83.20, while for children and concessions it is $48 instead of $60.80.



A six-month pass for an adult will now be $166.50 and $125 for children and concessions compared with $216 and $158.



A 12-month pass used to cost $379 for adults and $277 for children and concessions, but it will now cost $291 for adults and $219 for children and concessions.



SINGLE ENTRY

Adults: Was $5.20, now $4