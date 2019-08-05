TAKING REINS: Road warrior brings safety fight to parliament

LLEW O'Brien oversees one of the most dangerous sections of the Bruce Hwy - and now the road safety warrior will be responsible for a new committee looking to save lives on our roads.

The Wide Bay MP has been named the chair of the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety, which will delve into the effectiveness of existing road safety support services and programs, including the importance of achieving zero deaths and serious injuries across Australia.

Mr O'Brien, who spearheaded major road upgrades to the Bruce Highway after a spate of fatal crashes, said he would be taking a strong interest in co-ordination between different levels of government, including infrastructure priorities.

"As a former police officer, I know too well the horrific impact road accidents have on families right across the country,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The new committee will be looking into measures to ensure state, territory and local government road infrastructure investment incorporates the Safe System principles road trauma and incident data collection and coordination across Australia.

"We will also consider any other measures to ... reduce incidents on our roads.”

The committee will present an interim report by March and a final report in July.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said he looked forward to seeing the committee investigating opportunities to integrate Safe System principles into health, education, industry and transport policy.