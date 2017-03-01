Taking science from the labs to the streets of Gladstone

BUDDING SCIENTISTS: Looking for fossils at the World Science Festival.

EXPLORE the wonders of science through workshops, hands-on activities and visual displays at this year's World Science Festival.

The festival this year will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday, March

4.

At this free event, visitors will be able to learn how research is crossing boundaries to help us better understand the mysteries of the past and our current environment in order to help shape the future.

The program takes science from the labs to the streets, giving visitors an opportunity to meet with a range of science professionals including a renowned drone expert, plant and animal palaeontologist, biomedical illustrator, mineralogist, arachnologist, and parasitologist, as well as enjoy the hands-on fun of street science.

From 9am-4pm in the main hall, everyone will have the opportunity to experience and interact with a range of exhibitions, displays and artefacts at their own pace.

Explore the festival's full program at worldsciencefestival. com.au and book your attendance now at gladecc.com. au/event/ world-science- festival/.

FAST FACTS

The World Science Festival brings together great minds in science and the arts to produce live and digital content which presents the wonders of science and the drama of scientific discovery to a broad, general audience.

It boasts discussions, debates, theatrical works, interactive explorations, musical performances and major outdoor experiences.

The annual week-long New York festival launched in 2008 and has collectively drawn more than a million and a half visitors, with millions more viewing the program online.