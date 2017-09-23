Taking a stroll back in time at M'boro's Open House

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

ON Sunday dozens of people will stroll through the idyllic gardens of one of Maryborough's most historic homes.



It's all part of Maryborough's Open House and Garden, where residents and visitors to the region will be able to take in the city's cultural and architectural delights.



Anne De Lisle, owner of Stirling, a gorgeous 140-year- old home on North St, said she was looking forward to the event.



Her stunning garden will be one of the most popular places to visit when the gardens go on display tomorrow, but today the focus will be on Maryborough's stunning homes and buildings.



The door to the impressive 25m bell tower at St Paul's Anglican Church will be thrown open for visitors from 9am today where tower captain Ruth Andersen will give groups of four to eight a crash course in bell ringing and playing a tune.



The eight musical bells with a ninth half tone bell were cast in London in 1887 and are believed to be among just five sets in the world.



Maryborough pioneer Edgar Aldridge donated the tower and its peal of nine bells to the city in memory of his wife Maria, who died on March 17, 1886 after living almost 37 years in Wide Bay Village, which was later renamed Maryborough.



Maryborough Open House and Garden chairperson and Fraser Coast deputy mayor George Seymour said ringing the bells was one of the most popular listings on the event schedule.



The second floor of the School of Arts building will be open to the public for the first time this year during the open house.



There will also be a cemetery tour from 8.30am.



Other buildings open today include the WWII Air Raid Shelter - MELSA in Richmond St, Queens Park nestled between the Court House and the old Telegraph Station, the 140-year-old Cottage and National Trust Interiors Resource Centre in Lennox St and a number of museums and buildings in Wharf St.



Ten gardens across the region will be on display tomorrow, including the Lupton Park Community Garden.

