TAKING TO THE SKIES: World champions compete in M'boro

Members of the Maryborough Aero Club outside the Boonooroo Rd track. The club will host the World Pylon Championships until Monday next week. Contributed

DON'T let their sizes fool you: these model aircrafts are able to reach speeds of up to 350kmh on the track.

And in the hands of international champions, they're bound to reach even higher speeds.

Hundreds of competitors from across the globe have descended on the Heritage City for this week's World Aero Championships to be crowned the world's best.

Hosted by the Maryborough Aero Club at their Boonooroo Rd grounds, events are scheduled to continue until next Monday.

Club treasurer Brian Spilsbury said Maryborough was chosen as the location for the world championships due to its favourable track conditions.

"There are no confines or restrictions compared to other courses,” Mr Spilsbury said.

"Plus we're not built out, compared to other tracks that are surrounded by suburbia or commercial and industrial estates.

"We're fairly excited to be hosting it, it brings our club to the attention of the aero model world.”