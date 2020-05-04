Takura fire contained following smoke warning

Smoke rises from a fire to the west of Hervey Bay – photo from Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE BUSHFIRE at Takura is expected to continue smouldering for several days.

Queensland Rural Fire Service said the fire was brought under control Sunday and no longer posed a threat.

The service said firefighters would continue to monitor the situation.

It is understood all vehicles have been removed from the scene west of Hervey Bay.

A thick blanket of smoke engulfed surrounding areas over the long weekend.

The Rural Fire Service said people in Hervey Bay, Toogoom, Dundowran, Takura and Craignish could be affected by the smoke.

Residents were asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition were also advised to keep their medication close by and motorists were urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents are being urged to follow all the necessary rules and regulations when it comes to starting fires at their homes for cooking or warmth, whether in urban or rural areas.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council website says backyard fires in urban areas are only allowed if contained in a cooking or heating appliances.

QFES approval must be obtained if you live outside an urban area and want to burn vegetation material larger than 2m in height, length or width.

A permit must be obtained from your local fire warden.

It is also important for residents to comply with any fire restrictions or bans that may be in place.

You can find more details on restrictions that might be imposed by the State Government from time-to-time at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Meanwhile, firefighters urged communities to prepare their homes and properties for the 2020 bushfire season during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

They said people could begin by cutting back overhanging trees and branches, clearing dead leaf litter from the ground and gutters and cutting long grass.