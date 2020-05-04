Menu
Smoke rises from a fire to the west of Hervey Bay – photo from Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah. Photo: Alistair Brightman
FIRE UPDATE: Blaze contained after smoke warning yesterday

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th May 2020 1:06 PM
THE BUSHFIRE at Takura is expected to continue smouldering for several days.

Queensland Rural Fire Service said the fire was brought under control Sunday and no longer posed a threat to property.

The service said firefighters would continue to monitor the situation.

It is understood all vehicles have been removed from the scene west of Hervey Bay.

A thick blanket of smoke engulfed surrounding areas over the long weekend.

The Rural Fire Service said people in Hervey Bay, Toogoom, Dundowran, Takura and Craignish could be affected by the smoke.

Residents were asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition were also advised to keep their medication close by and motorists were urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

