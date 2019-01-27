Takura woman charged over crime spree

Picture of a car allegedly stolen from an Urraween home in Hervey Bay yesterday which began a crime spree spanning to Jamboree Heights.

A 19-YEAR-old Takura woman will remain in custody until Monday after she was arrested this morning following an alleged crime spree from Hervey Bay to Jamboree Heights.

About 5.40am yesterday an elderly Urraween man left the keys in his car before going inside to retrieve his forgotten water bottle.

When he returned to the garage he discovered his silver Holden commodore has been stolen from his Red Gum Crt home.

The vehicle was driven to Brisbane and spotted by helicopter Polair2 on Lutwyche Rd heading towards the city about 9.50pm yesterday after being tracked from Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Travelling through the western suburbs the car was monitored from the air as it collided with other cars and came to stop in Dandenong Rd, Jamboree Heights at 10.05pm.

The two occupants of the car, a man and woman, who were believed to be armed with a knife, fled on foot with the police chopper continuing to track them.

Due to damage to the stolen vehicle, the pair attempted to steal another car at 10pm in Jamboree Heights.

The alleged offenders then ran into a house in Dandenong Rd where they threatened a 44-year-old male resident whilst trying to hide.

Police entered the home to find the pair hiding in separate locations inside the house.

During the arrest of the 29-year-old man he allegedly threatened officers and was tasered and bitten by a police dog.

The 19-year-old female was charged with six offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted armed robbery threatening personal violence, burglary and commit an indictable offence, enter with intent and commit an indictable offence, and serious assault with intent to resist arrest.

Bail was opposed and the Takura woman will appear in Brisbane Magistrate court on 28 January 2019.

The man is currently receiving treatment for the dog bite and is expected to be charged later today.