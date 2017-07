KEEP THOSE FEET MOVING: Song and dance will be one of the many talents on offer at next month's Seniors Talent Quest.

ENTRIES are open for the Fraser Coast's Seniors Talent Quest, part of Hervey Bay's Seniors Week celebrations next month.

Held on August 27, the talent quest will be hosted by Sox and Shu's the clown, providing a relaxing and entertaining afternoon at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Entry is $5, which includes afternoon tea.

Entry forms are available from the Halcro St Community Centre or by calling 41942411.