Talented artists create body art that's out of this world

WATCHING her bare skin transform into a work of art was surreal for Angela Aura, who took on the character of her second skin at the Australian Body Art Festival at the Sunshine Coast.

Over the weekend, thousands of people descended on Cooroy to see talented artists from around the nation take on the theme "Other Worlds" with their brushes and create it on skin.

Artist and creator of Ms Aura's design, Ryan Cribbin (aka Daus Van Roe) drew inspiration from lucid dreams and the limitless space in our minds.

The Blue Mountains-based artist made the trip to the Sunshine Coast as a first-time entrant, and took out the best airbrush creation for his design.

Iridescent colours and portrait features covered the entire body, which Mr Cribbin said was important to include.

Angela Aura models Ryan Cribbin's "Lucid Dreams” body art work. John McCutcheon

He specialises in airbrush portrait painting, automotive details and murals, and is also the talent behind the wall art the the Kenilworth Bakery.

"I wanted to put some portraits on there and make it have an identity ... like a dreamer has dreamt this," he said.

"All the colours and spiral effects are the hallucinations that take place in our brains when we dream."

Angela Aura models Ryan Cribbin's "Lucid Dreams” body art work. John McCutcheon

Ms Aura said that over the five-and-a-half-hour process, her skin had changed every time she looked down at it.

"It's an amazing experience because you're so used to your own skin and you get to slowly watch it change," she said.

"I got to be this magical creature ... it's like a second skin and not as invasive as you might think."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Cribbin said it was her interactive and dramatic stage performance that helped them win the category.

Event manager Danielle Taylor said this year's event had exceeded their expectations.

"We had record numbers: about 8000 to 10,000 in two days," she said.

Zhivka Atanaslia. John McCutcheon

Ms Taylor said she'd seen all kinds of designs, including aliens, mythological creatures and fairies.

"We have an amazing level of competition and it's so impressive what they can put together in such a short time," she said.

The community-run event also featured wearable art, entertainment and market stalls.

Katy Woods modelled at the festival with a theme of "Other Worlds”. John McCutcheon

The Australian Body Art Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events Program, and $34,500 of Federal Government funding towards it's move to a better precinct at Apex Park.