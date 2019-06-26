Menu
Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy from the Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance in Hervey Bay is packing her bags for the experience of a lifetime.
TALENTED: From Bay to Bolshoi for our young ballerina

Carlie Walker
26th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
A YOUNG Bay girl with a passion for dance is about to embark on the experience of a lifetime.

Hervey Bay's Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, who studies at the Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance, has received a tuition scholarship to attend a three-week intensive training program with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, to begin in New York this month.

The program is designed to provide expert training for serious ballet students and participants are taught by the Bolshoi Ballet Academy's leading teachers all the way from Moscow.

Bonnie has already achieved much in her 13 years, winning the 2015 Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star Competition and training with the Australian Ballet School.

Last year the talented youngster received the Young Cultural Award at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Australia Day Awards ceremony.

Bonnie joined six others who received awards for making an outstanding contribution to the Fraser Coast community.

At the time, she had a message for those who were following their own goals.

"Always believe in yourself," she said.

"There's one quote I like to live by from Oprah Winfrey - 'follow your dream and it will lead you to your purpose' - and it's so true."
 

