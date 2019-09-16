TALENTED: Bay mum through to grand final of reality show

STORYTELLER: Former Hervey Bay mother Kristy Sellars was all smiles upon learning she had made it through to the grand final of Australia's Got Talent after show her talent for pole dancing .

WHEN she learnt she had booked a spot in the grand final of Australia's Got Talent, a former Hervey Bay mother of three could not stop smiling.

PhysiPole Studios founder Kristy Sellars wowed the judges with her performances on the reality television show, the first coming just six months after she welcomed her third child.

"I feel extremely honoured to have a place in the grand final, and I hope I can do my family, friends, PhysiPole and myself proud," Ms Sellars said.

"I'm really glad that the judges felt the performance stepped up from the audition round and I'm hoping I can bring something even better to the stage for the final show."

She has been able to show not only her strength and ability but also her talent for storytelling.

Ms Sellars' performance has been combined with a visual projection created by Californian artist Ryan Talbot.

The magic of art was explored through her dance.