Talented musician mourned in wake of fatal traffic crash

THE young man killed in a car accident near Ingham yesterday has been remembered as a kind-hearted lover of music whose passion for life never wavered.

Twenty seven-year-old Torres Weka was killed yesterday afternoon in a single vehicle traffic crash on Lannercost Extension Rd, just west of where he was living in Ingham.

His pregnant partner is expected to give birth to what would have been Mr Weka's first child.

Foster father of 10-years Lester Vaele said his son was a loving kid who was deeply connected to music and community relationships formed through teaching and playing music.

"We are lost for words," he said.

"He was my adopted son and sent to me by his parents in Sydney while we were living there and while he was at the Australian Institute of Music."

"He studied there while living with us and at the same time he studied and he became involved as a mentor for Youth Empire."

The Youth Empire program allows creative young people - who might not otherwise get the opportunity - to develop skills and have the chance to shine by showcasing their talents.

"He was such a kind-hearted kid and was a mentor at the (Gilroy Santa Maria College) where he was working," he said.

Mr Weka was the only surviving child of his Ingham-based parents after losing his only sister some years ago.

"He (was) such an inspiring person to people trying to reach their dreams through the industry of music," Mr Vaele said.

"Its wasn't the fame for him and he made sure people understood that. He chased it for the love and the passion of it. If (he) could do some good to help others (he would).

Mr Vaele said a memorial for Cairns-based friends and colleagues was planned.

"He will be really missed, he was well known here and the lead singer for the Empire Band and we have done so many projects with him here," he said.

