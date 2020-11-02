Tales of two cities on Fraser Coast as count continues

Tracey McPhee hand out how to vote card outside the early voting centre in Maryborough Street.

IT WAS a tale of two cities in the state election on the Fraser Coast - and the tales couldn't have been more different.

While incumbent Labor MP Bruce Saunders claimed an impressive victory in Maryborough, the result in Hervey Bay remains uncertain.

With about 50 per cent of the unofficial preliminary count completed, ALP candidate Adrian Tantari had taken a shock lead in the previously safe LNP seat, with 39.23 per cent of the vote.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman, replacing popular long-term member Ted Sorensen, has 33.02 per cent of the vote.

Postal votes and preferences are yet to be factored in, which could be the deciding factors.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, with 11.39 per cent of the vote directed voters to preference the LNP on his how-to-vote card, while independent Stuart Taylor, with 9.82 per cent of the vote, had Labor second on his how-to-vote card.

TOP ROW: Hervey Bay candidates, Damian Huxam, Amy Byrnes, Steve Coleman, Adrian Tantari, Stuart Taylor and Sonja Gerdsen.BOTTOM ROW: Maryborough candidates, Bruce Saunders, Denis Chapman, Craig Armstrong, Sharon Lohse, Samantha Packer and River Body.

Amy Brynes from the Animal Justice Party had 3.30 per cent of the vote, while Greens candidate Sonja Gerdsen had 3.24 per cent of the vote.

In Hervey Bay, a large number of informal votes were recorded, with 3.93 per cent of votes not counting.

In Maryborough, with 69.30 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Saunders held a commanding 55.01 per cent lead.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman held 25.06 per cent of the vote, with One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse third with 13.17 per cent of the vote.

Next was River Body from Legalise Cannabis Qld with 2.54 per cent of the vote, followed by Greens candidate Craig Armstrong on 2.39 per cent.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer had 1.35 per cent of the vote, with Alex Sokolov from Clive Palmer's United Australia Party had 0.47 per cent of the vote.

In Maryborough, 3.45 per cent of votes were informal.