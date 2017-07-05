Talk to the people directly, Mr Pitt

CASHLESS CARD: P Hodge writes about the need for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to arrange to talk to the community at a more convenient time regarding the proposed Cashless Card.

I AM horrified at a tiny foot note on page 3 of Tuesday's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Mr Pitt is going to hold a meeting with the Hinkler community to discuss the CDC.

Where: Childers (45 minutes from anywhere).

When: 7am, on a Thursday (sorry at that time in the morning I'm going to be feeding my kids and getting them ready for school).

He is going to have a talk and then someone else from Social Services is going to hold a Q&A session on procedures that aren't even formalised yet.

"Oh, please, really”.

I think we deserve better than that.

How out of touch.

Who is he playing to? My sinister side tells me that this is nothing more than a self-serving exercise so he can say, "Hey, look I consulted with the community. Its not his fault that no one showed up. No opposition so everybody must agree with me”.

If this is the best a Federal Member can come up with, then the best thing for Hinkler is that he wont be the member for much longer.

We deserve better.

- P Hodge, Point Vernon