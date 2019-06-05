Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Resources fund on hold after CCC complaint

by Exclusive, Sarah Vogler
5th Jun 2019 9:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEGOTIATIONS with miners over the Palaszczuk Government's new "voluntary" resources fund have been put on hold following the referral of the plan to the state's corruption watchdog.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Deputy Jackie Trad has put a temporary stop to talks with mining companies so as not to prejudice the Crime and Corruption Commission's assessment of LNP Leader Deb Frecklington's complaint.

Plans for the $100 million Resources Community Infrastructure Fund were announced last week with resources companies asked to contribute $70 million in exchange for three-year royalty increase freeze.

The State is stumping up $30 million.

 

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says the Opposition is wasting the CCC’s time. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says the Opposition is wasting the CCC’s time. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

 

Ms Frecklington has accused Ms Trad of extortion and asked the CCC to consider whether the fund "may constitute an offence of extortion under section 415 of the Criminal Code 1899".

Ms Trad told The Courier-Mail she had put negotiations with miners on hold while the CCC assesses the complaint.

The Treasurer took a swipe at Ms Frecklington for wasting the CCC's time and "holding up an initiative which is fundamentally about the Government working collaboratively with the resources sector to deliver more for regional communities".

More Stories

ccc editors picks politics resources

Top Stories

    Sport, recreation clubs share in more than $350,000 of funds

    premium_icon Sport, recreation clubs share in more than $350,000 of funds

    News Ten Fraser Coast sport and recreation groups will share in more than $350,000 in council grants to develop and improve their facilities

    Major revamp of Hervey Bay Orchid House soon to finish

    premium_icon Major revamp of Hervey Bay Orchid House soon to finish

    Council News From the shell of the old Orchid House, a new floral hub is blooming

    CASH SPLASH: $1 million endorsed for Sports Precinct

    premium_icon CASH SPLASH: $1 million endorsed for Sports Precinct

    Council News Councillors made a range of recommendations at the last meeting