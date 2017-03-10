'Tally up losses and send in the bill': Tinana roadworks

Ned's One Stop Shop on Gympie Rd, Tinana is doing it tough. Jess Russell has been working there for 4 years and has never seen it so quiet. Above right, a new southern entrance to Maryborough is under construction, starving Tinana businesses of customers.

I AM AMAZED by the lack of representation from all responsible authorities regarding the design of the temporary road detour to accommodate the upgrade of the Tinana interchange.

That is, the primary detour only for the length of the roadworks.

Everyone is supporting a new interchange. Apparently it is going to be better and safer when it is completed.

The first mistake was supporting or approving the detour on the western side, which diverted every motor vehicle, including southern residents, away from entering the Fraser Coast's two major cities from the south.

Let's go back to 1998 when the highway bypass was constructed.

The detour that was put in place is now known as the BMX side road. For almost two years every motor vehicle came in that way without major disruption.

I am sure the cane farmer to the south would have negotiated to extend to Three Mile Rd east to send everything through Maryborough. Tiaro had a major upgrade about five years ago and diverted all vehicles with oversize limits from the Wide Bay highway north of Gympie to Booyal north of Childers via Ban Ban Springs, and it worked.

The same could have applied here.

I feel sorry for the majority that are both time and financially inconvenienced that believe that the current detour was the best option. It was not.

In return, Maryborough would have had more customers for 10 months and the BMX speedway complex would have a brand new road. I do traffic management and the above project does not appear to be running in the best economic interests for the Fraser Coast. There were other alternatives.

I can only recommend that combined business losses should be documented and claimed against the relevant department for approving a situation causing hardships.

One big case, not multiple small claims.

I am not the Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor or a state member of parliament so I cannot help.

GREG SCHMIDT,

Tinana