Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

There were 10 drink drivers and one drug driver caught on Wide Bay Roads on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Police have reported it was a relatively "tame" New Year's Eve, despite a number of drink and drug drivers caught on Wide Bay roads.

While police across the state reported a busy night as people farewelled one year and welcomed the next, revellers at major events in the region were mostly well behaved.

Police report there were very few policing incidents in the Wide Bay and they were pleased with crowd behaviour.

Queensland Police Service said most incidents were minor in nature and related predominantly to anti-social behaviour and alcohol related incidents.

There were 10 drink driving offences and one drug driving offence on Wide Bay roads on Thursday.

A Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch spokesman confirmed there was nothing major to report.

"No one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no one stole a truck load of property," he said.

"So, it was a very tame new year by the looks of it."

The same went for crowds in Maryborough, with just a few "petty" drunken mishaps reported.

"Usually on a night like New Year's there's damage; people get full of grog and pull down letterboxes and things, but we haven't even got them this year," the duty sergeant told the Chronicle.

"(But) we try to be more empathetic these days and get them home rather than put them in the watch-house."

Police remind the community to remember the fatal five: Speeding, drink and drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue and driving while distracted.

"These five behaviours are the cause, or contribute to, most of the serious traffic incidents and deaths on our roads."