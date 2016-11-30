'Tantamount to a coup': Loft slams 'rogue' Council culture

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has called for an end to the "defiant and destructive" culture in the Fraser Coast Regional Council, following months of ongoing political drama.



In an excoriating letter to the media, Cr Loft claimed that certain councillors were "openly undermining my efforts and grossly disrespecting the Office of Mayor" since the last election.



"By not only usurping my authority and dealing directly with senior staff are you breaking ranks, but you are attempting to control the executive and administrative arm without my authority and this is tantamount to a coup," the letter reads.



"Let me reassure those councillors that this is not going to happen and the entire Council should not be sacked over the actions of some individuals."



Along with Cr Stuart Taylor, deputy mayor George Seymour was singled out for "acting more like an opposition leader."



But Cr Seymour stated the council was there to work on behalf of the community.



"We are here to work on behalf of the community. Having differences of opinion isn't about undermining someone's authority, it is about debate and deliberation. I can work with anyone," he said.



"The community expects us to be getting on with the job, not sending letters disparaging each other."



Cr Lewis was also singled out for his comments to the media, with the letter stating "it is blatantly obvious that he is trying to fan the flames and attract more attention from the State Government."



"However, the reality is that his views are not the same as the majority of his division, because in fact, about 2/3rds of his constituents did not vote for him."



Cr Lewis said it was a very odd thing to say, claiming he had been declining to comment to the media on specific council matters.



"I've been declining to comment precisely because we need to give the council every opportunity to repair relationships where there are strains," he said.



In the 2016 local government election, Cr Lewis received 2040 votes (33.54% of the total division votes), while Cr Loft received 19,640 votes at 33.22% of the total mayoral votes.



The letter comes in light of ongoing controversies within the council, with Cr Loft having recently claimed Director General Frankie Carroll had recommended he terminate CEO Lisa Desmond's employment.



The Director General denies ever making the recommendation.



The advisor's report into the Fraser Coast Regional Council found "a high level of distrust" amongst councillors.

