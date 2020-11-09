Tantari signals intention to sign Hinkler Regional Deal

Retiring Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen clears out his office on the Esplanade.

SIGNING the Hinkler Regional Deal will be one of Adrian Tantari's main priorities when he is declared the winner of the Hervey Bay electorate.

The seat is yet to be declared after the state election, and the ALP candidate was reluctant to get too far ahead of himself.

But as retiring member Ted Sorensen's office was packed up on the weekend and signage removed, it became clear a new era was dawning for the city.

Mr Tantari appears to have beat out Mr Sorensen's heir apparent, LNP candidate Steve Coleman, for the seat, but cannot begin setting up an office until Hervey Bay is officially declared.

As well as the various projects he had committed to, including funding for Hervey Bay's schools, Mr Tantari said he was determined to deliver projects that would bring jobs to the city.

His commitment to signing the Hinkler Regional Deal signals a huge reversal in the State Government's attitude toward the deal thus far.

The Federal Government has committed $172.9 million towards the deal, supported by over $90 million in investment from Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils and other key implementation partners.

The State Government was also intended to be partners in delivering the deal, but pulled out at the final hurdle, with member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders questioning why his electorate wasn't included in the funding promises.

But Mr Tantari said he would be doing his utmost to get the deal sign off by the State Government.

"Any projects and programs that are good for Hervey Bay, I'm 100 per cent behind them, supporting them," he said.