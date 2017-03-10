Tap and try clogging in Hervey Bay this month

MARYBOROUGH answered the clogging call and now an introductory class is being offered in Hervey Bay.

Earlier this year Patti Koorneef asked for an expression of interest for clog dancing in the Heritage City.

Patti said she fell in love with clogging and within five weeks was teaching the tap-style dance.

Clogging originated in the Appalachian Mountains in America and is Gaelic for time dancing with the heel keeping time with the beat of the music.

The accredited instructor started her first school in Mackay, has her Goody2Shoes Cloggers school in Bundaberg, now Maryborough and is looking to expand to Hervey Bay.

"There was a void for this dance in Maryborough and the people responded,” she said.

Classes are held at the Tinana Hall on Saturday mornings from 9am and any new dancers were welcome to come in at 8.30am for step revision.

"I will hold my introductory class at the Hervey Bay Memorial Hall, Main St, Pialba on Wednesday, March 22 from 11am.

"Please wear comfortable closed in shoes and bring some water.”

The workshop will run for about one-and-a-half hours.

The Bundaberg teacher said clogging was not hard to learn.

"I have been teaching for 23 years and am a member of the highly regarded Australian Clogging Association,” Patti said.

To learn more about clogging call Patti Koorneef on 0419 763 680.