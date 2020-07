A Urangan woman has been charged with weapon possession after police allegedly found a taser at her address. Generic photo used.

A Urangan woman has been charged with weapon possession after police allegedly found a taser at her address. Generic photo used.

A 30-YEAR-OLD Urangan woman has been charged after police allegedly found a taser at her address.

Officers searched a Hammon St, Urangan home yesterday morning, searching for suspected drug materials.

They found and seized a taser during the search, allegedly belonging to the woman.

As result, she was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 13.