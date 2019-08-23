Menu
Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital.
Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital. File
Crime

Taser used to stop aggressive, violent man outside hospital

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:00 AM
A FATHER-to-be ran aggressively towards police, waving his arms, outside Rockhampton Hospital at 3.20am.

Ricky Jay Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one count of public nuisance, one of obstruct police and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were at the hospital for another matter when they heard a woman outside scream.

She said the officers found a woman laying on the footpath with a male standing next to her.

Ms King said while trying to arrest the female, Johnson ran towards police aggressively, yelling and waving his arms violently.

She said a taser was presented.

He was instructed to get on the ground where he swore at police "you c---s. You c---s. You are lucky you are female".

Johnson was arrested and taken to the watchhouse.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Johnson's wife was expecting their first child.

She said he was "extremely intoxicated" at the hospital and he had a significant problem with alcohol for which he was seeking help.

Johnston was sentenced to a six-month probation order and fined $300.

Convictions were recorded against him.

