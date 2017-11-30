Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tasman Venture is the top choice

WINNER: The Tasman Venture crew took out the People's Choice award.
WINNER: The Tasman Venture crew took out the People's Choice award. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

THE votes are in and Tasman Venture's whale watching crew has won the People's Choice award for Best Wildlife Experience.

The crew scored the title in travel company Experience Oz + NZ's recent online poll.

<<READ MORE LOCAL STORIES ON OUR WHALES HERE>>

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said it was a great achievement and recognised Hervey Bay as one of the best places in the world to whale watch.

"It's a wonderful result and yet more confirmation that the Fraser Coast region has incredible experiences for visitors to enjoy," he said.

Related Items

Topics:  fctourism fcwhales tasman ventures whale watching

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Thieves helped themselves to whipper snipers, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and blowers.

ON TODAY: Celebrate 30 years of Maryborough Markets

Rebecca Myatt from Myatt Jewellers with a 9ct gold freshwater pearl and diamond pendant and earring set to be raffled for the 30th anniversary of the Maryborough Markets.

The first Maryborough Markets day ran in 1987.

YOUR SAY: Our fuel prices on the Fraser Coast fair?

Palmerston Council has backed down on its push to force aldermen to check with its media team first before they posted on social media or spoke to journalists about council issues

An RACQ spokeswoman said recent price increases were too high.

How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

ROBERT QUINLAN, 46, lost 50kg in two years, and will fight for a NSW Masters Middleweight Title this weekend.

"I gave up Christmas Day to start my training regime.”

Local Partners