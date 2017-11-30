Tasman Venture is the top choice

THE votes are in and Tasman Venture's whale watching crew has won the People's Choice award for Best Wildlife Experience.
The crew scored the title in travel company Experience Oz + NZ's recent online poll.
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said it was a great achievement and recognised Hervey Bay as one of the best places in the world to whale watch.
"It's a wonderful result and yet more confirmation that the Fraser Coast region has incredible experiences for visitors to enjoy," he said.