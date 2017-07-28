LETTER: Tassie grey nomad couple in love with Maryborough

LOVING THE LOCALS: Tasmanian grey nomad Freya wrote in to give a glowing review of Maryborough. Pictured, musicians at the Thursday markets.

MARYBOROUGH you win!

It was by far the best town to visit for these Tasmanian grey nomads on our motor home tour up the eastern states.

Located near the coast between Hervey Bay and Noosa, you set the bar very high.

Top of our list is a free 48-hour car park in the centre of town.

It was perfect for self- contained motorhomes and caravans in transit instead of being banished to expensive caravan parks on the edge of towns.

This concept is common in Europe and is responsible for boosting the economy of towns small and large as has happened in Maryborough.

More Australian towns need to adopt this concept.

Add to that a well- resourced visitor centre, a beautiful and historic town with lots of interesting walks and rides and a spotless swimming pool.

Oh, and did I mention the Thursday street market.

Loved it all.

We will spread the word and will be back.

-Freya Broomhall, Glebe, Hobart

