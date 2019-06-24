Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magnetite rocks being drilled. Photo: Submitted.
Magnetite rocks being drilled. Photo: Submitted.
Business

Tassie mining company swoops in on Mount Larcom

Sean Fox
by
24th Jun 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TASMANIAN mining company has put its foot forward to explore for a particular mineral west of Mount Larcom in the Gladstone region.

Tasmania Mines Ltd had originally excluded 13 sub-blocks of land which covered 41sq km, and has been resumed to target for the exploration of iron-magnetite.

The company currently holds a three-year lease, with an option to extend for a further three years if the operation is profitable.

A Queensland Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson said the company has three exploration permits that were issued in 2015, 2016 and 2019 for locations west of Mount Larcom.

"The three permits allow the company to explore for all minerals other than coal with iron-magnetite listed as a targeted mineral," the spokesperson said.

"In accordance with the Land Access Code, all exploration activities undertaken by the company are to be negotiated and approved by direct engagement with the landholders."

A notice from the department which described the company's proposal to explore minerals in the area was first published in The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday.

industry mining mount larcom tasmania tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RATES LOCKED: Debt down as council delivers 'sound' budget

    premium_icon RATES LOCKED: Debt down as council delivers 'sound' budget

    Council News General rates won't be increased and debt will be driven down under the Fraser Coast Regional Council's $355 million 2019-20 budget

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:40 PM
    Property found after spate of break-ins on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Property found after spate of break-ins on Fraser Coast

    News Police found a bicycle and 50cc moped stolen from Toogoom

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:19 PM
    383 jobs on horizon: The new industry driving the Wide Bay

    premium_icon 383 jobs on horizon: The new industry driving the Wide Bay

    Business Region on the cusp of bright future, new report finds

    • 24th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    • 1 olddig
    Thieves target car plates on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Thieves target car plates on Fraser Coast

    News Cars targeted in Maryborough, St Helens and Urangan