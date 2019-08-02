TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

SEAFOOD DELIGHT: Seafood Festival organiser Elaine Lewthwaite, Hervey Bay Boat Club chef Haiden Cox and Boat Club group general manager Tony Benello with some of the tasty seafood on display at next week's Seafood Festival.

WITH the Bay's fleet blessed and dozens of floats ready for tomorrow's big parade, whale festival organisers are preparing for the next highlight.

The seafood smorgasbord pictured will be among the fine dining options on offer as organisers get hundreds of kilograms of food ready for next week's Seafood Festival at Urangan's Fisherman Park.

Seafood Festival president Elaine Lewthwaite is confident the event will be foodie heaven.

"We've got 20 stalls that sell seafood, then there's desserts, regional wines, craft beer, cooking demonstrations and displays of art, plus bush tucker,” Ms Lewthwaite said.

"We're thrilled at the mix we've got this year, it's not just another food event.”

Ms Lewthwaite said a "pretty serious storing of fish” had been under way for weeks.

"We've got a bit of everything: Hervey Bay scallops, Sandy Straits whiting, barramundi out of the Mary River, tiger prawns from up the inside of Fraser Island,” she said.

"They will go in serves - some of the stalls have a thousand serves each, one has called up 500kg of prawns.”

As a precursor to the Sunday event, the Hervey Bay Boat Club will host a special Entree of the Bay event on Saturday August 10 from 6pm.

Boat Club group general manager Tony Benello said it was hoped the addition would help "make a weekend” out of the festival.

"We approached the committee and thought we could complement the event, which has been running for 25 years,” Mr Benello said.

"It's for the community... without local fishermen we have nothing in this town.

But before the feasting begins, the community floats will take centre stage tomorrow night. Dozens of floats will light up the Esplanade for the Whale Parade from 5.30pm, followed by a free concert on Seafront Oval.

The next day, paddlers will take to the waters for a minute's silence to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world - a yearly tradition known as the Paddle Out for the Whales.

Bring a kayak or SUP to the Torquay Jetty from 9.30am on Sunday.

Whale Festival program