Tattoos keeping memory of mum alive for M'boro woman

SHIRLEE Faint lost her beloved mum to brain cancer in 2010, but the tattoos on her left arm have ensured the memory of her mum is well and truly alive.



Shirlee will be a volunteer at Maryborough's Kent on Cancer fundraiser.



The event is held every year by Under the Gun Tattooing, closing part of Kent St for a street party and giving people the chance to get a $50 tattoo of a daffodil or cancer ribbon to support the fight against the insidious disease.



Shirlee's mum, Ann Hunter, first battled through breast cancer and beat it, but when the cancer returned she was given six weeks to live.



Ann went to live with Shirlee and her husband and defied the odds, living for a year after her diagnosis.



Shirlee has a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm, many of which pay tribute to her mum.



She has her mum's favourite flowers and a saxophone, the instrument her mum used to play.



She has butterflies representing all the people in her life who have passed on and a clock representing the passing of time.



"I never intended to have an arm piece," Shirlee said.



For years she watched her husband get tattoos and one day she thought "oh, I might get one too," she said wryly.



Shirlee said her mum was a giving member of the community and was part of the Salvation Army in Hervey Bay.



"She played in the band there, she was very musical," she said.



Shirlee said her mum was a wonderful person.



"She really was, she was amazing.



"So cancer's pretty awful, it doesn't discriminate, she didn't smoke, she didn't drink."



Shirlee's grandmother died of breast cancer in her early 50s and she said that since the passing of her mum, the fight against cancer was definitely a cause she liked to get behind, whether that was doing fundraisers at work or helping at Maryborough's Relay for Life.



Kent on Cancer was rescheduled from April 2 to May 28 after ex-tropical cyclone Debbie came down the coast.



This year will be the third such event and more than $12,000 was raised for Cancer Council Queensland in the first two years.



This year all funds raised will go to Hervey Bay Hospital's oncology unit to help Fraser Coast people who suffer from the disease.



There will be classic cars, vintage motorcycles, face painting and jumping castles to entertain families on the day. It will be held between 9am and 2pm.

