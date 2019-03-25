Menu
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Taumalolo facing lengthy 10-week recovery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
25th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
COWBOYS wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The Cowboys confirmed Monday morning that Taumalolo had sustained a grade three medial ligament injury, forcing him out of action for six to 10 weeks.

The best case scenario is that Taumalolo returns for their away game against South Sydney in Round 9, but he may be sidelined up to Round 13 when the Cowboys host the Sea Eagles at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Taumalolo suffered the injury while falling awkwardly from a tackle by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior during last week's Queensland Derby which North Queensland lost 29-10.

Taumalolo's injury is a major blow for the Cowboys, who ran rampant against the Dragons in Round 1 thanks to Taumalolo's record 301 metres.

"It'd be a huge loss," Cowboys assistant coach Josh Hannay said yesterday.

"He's an important part of our team, we all know that."

