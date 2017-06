Police attended the scene after a taxi driver activated a silent alarm on Thursday.

Police attended the scene when the cab stopped on Lennox Street.

It is believed the man may have vomited in the cab.

The man got out of the can and the driver continued on his way with two other passengers.

Police spoke to the man involved in the incident but no further action was taken.

He then continued along Lennox St on foot.