Myth households living on $646 a week busted

Taxpayer handouts are boosting disposable incomes of minimum wage earners by up to $447 a week, an equivalent of a worker earning $64,000 a year.

TAXPAYER-funded handouts are propping up those earning the minimum wage by hundreds of dollars a week, busting the myth some households are living on just $646 a week.

On top of that many receive about $80 in rent assistance.

A household with a stay-at-home parent looking after a three-year-old and another earning the minimum wage of about $720 a week (gross), will receive government payments of about $382 a week.

Most government payments include family tax benefit and parenting payments.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is expected in his budget-in-reply speech to double down for his call for a living wage in a direct pitch to drive up wages.

It has emboldened unions and social groups, which want a wage set at 60 per cent of the median full-time wage. Business groups say it will cost employers $8.7 billion a year.

Mr Shorten, who will campaign at the next election on fairness, is expected to rue the minimum wage and penalty rate cuts, which were undertaken by the independent Fair Work Commission, which was appointed by Labor.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is expected to double down on his call for a living wage in his Budget-in-reply speech. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

It comes as Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott told The Courier-Mail said the best way to help those on lower incomes was to grow the economy.

"Higher wages for low paid workers are a good aspiration but it isn't just those on the minimum wage who are struggling, we need a plan to lift wages across the whole economy,'' Ms Westacott said.

"Most critically, the announcement puts at risk future growth in employment opportunities. The people most exposed to these risks are low-skilled people, part-time employees and young people. It also puts at risk a considerable swath of Australian businesses that operate on low margins and provide jobs for low-skilled Australians.

"A minimum-wage increase is a not a panacea for disadvantaged Australians.

"We should act to tackle entrenched disadvantage through a Productivity Commission inquiry to better target resources to those who need them and by increasing the inadequate Newstart allowance for single people.

"Many Australians are doing it extremely tough, and we're concerned that it's often the same families trapped in a cycle of poverty, welfare and dependence."

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott. Picture: Kym Smith

She said the BCA had been calling for the Productivity Commission to hold an inquiry into entrenched disadvantage, examining its causes and how to improve co-ordination across all levels of government.

"Entrenched disadvantage stems from a complex set of challenges including deep-rooted poverty, family violence and addiction, mental illness, chronic health conditions, poor education and homelessness.

"The best way to help Australians who need a hand and make sure Australians can get ahead is to grow the economy faster in tandem with maintaining a strong budget.

"Growing the economy faster relies on businesses to be successful, creating jobs and opportunities. Make no mistake, anything that weakens Australia's capacity to create jobs is a recipe for more disadvantage."

BOOST: Lochie Rowden, with Connie Savage at Alcove Cafe and Deli in Wilston, wants an increase in the minimum wage. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

Under Mr Shorten's plan, he will change the law to ensure new there is a high priority on lifting low incomes.

The Fair Work Commission will make the determination. It will consider what it costs to have a decent standard of living in Australia today, and consider welfare payments received.

Lochie Rowden of Alcove Café and Deli said that as a full-time University student, a minimum-wage increase would be extremely helpful.

"It means a world of change," Mr Rowden said.

"The slightest increase in wages could affect the will in young employees to go to work or even have more time for study."