TAYLOR MADE

ATHLETICS: Speed, you either have it or you don’t.

Hervey Bay athlete Jhairah Taylor is one person who has it in bucketloads.

The talented teenager was recently crowned the State under 14 champion in the 100 metres and 200 metres at the State Athletics Championships in Cairns.

Taylor breaking the State record and a new personal best in the 100 metres by one-tenth of a second with a time of 11.01.

He was able to defend the two titles he won last year in the under 13’s.

”It was great to be able to back up from last year’s success” he said.

It was quite the week for Jhairah travelling to Brisbane twice for football commitments the week of the State Athletic Championships before jumping back in the car on Thursday and travelling two days to Cairns.

Jhairah is moving to Brisbane for school in 2020 after receiving a dual scholarship for athletics and football at Nudgee College.

“I am nervous but the school has made me feel welcome, I have had some chats with the head athletic coach, Mr Toohey.”

As reported earlier this month, he will now have the opportunity to pursue his love for athletics and football after being selected for the Brisbane Roar FC under 15 National Premier League side team.

Three years of dedicated training and hard work before and after school has paid dividends for Jhairah.

“I’ve been training every day and it has paid off but it took a lot of hard work.”

It’s a journey he could not have done by himself and he is thankful for the support he has received over the years.

“I can’t thank my mum and dad enough.

I also have to thank all of my coaches who have assisted me,” he said.

Jhariah was unable to state which sport he would chose if he had to make a decision.

“I will continue to enjoy both and see where the journey takes me.”

His next major goal is to secure a scholarship to a United States College for both sports.

Until then he will prepare to start the new school year at Nudgee College