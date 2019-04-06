Taylor new champ

Jhairah Taylor at the Queensland titles earlier this year.

ATHLETICS: The kid from Hervey Bay in Queensland, he's your national champion. Those were the words of the race caller at the end of the 2019 Australian Athletics under 15 boys 200 metre running race.

Fraser Coast's Jhairah Taylor secured the victory early Thursday afternoon.

In a time of 23.46 seconds Taylor crossed the line ahead of boys from New South Wales and Victoria.

The gold medal complements the bronze Taylor won on Monday in the 100 metres.

The finish was so tight in the 100 metre race that it took 30 minutes to declare the placings with the time difference between first and third a 100th of a second.

