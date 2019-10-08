Taylor’s all stars chillax in Queensland

Taylor Swift in action at her Sydney show at the weekend. Pic: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

THREE of the world's biggest stars are spending the week together in Queensland.

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are expected to join Taylor Swift on Hamilton Island for a break from their national tours.

Swift was yesterday seen boarding her private plane in Sydney after playing a sellout concert to an audience of 76,000.

The pop star will spend this week on Hamilton Island, where she will perform at a private gig with Nova's Red Room before heading to Brisbane to play Suncorp Stadium this weekend.

Frontier Touring has organised the tours for Swift, Smith and Sheeran and have apparently facilitated their Queensland rendezvous.

Insiders say the singers requested space between their gigs to spend time together while Down Under.

Sheeran and Swift both have clear schedules all week, while Smith is free from Wednesday to Friday.

A source close to the team organising Swift's trip to Hamilton Island said details were being kept under wraps.

"Taylor's team are keeping tight-lipped about the details of her time on Hamilton Island, but ever since the deal was done, there was talk about Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith joining here there," the source said.

There were also reports at the weekend that Swift would be flying her partner Calvin Harris and "girl crew" including Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss to the island for a birthday bash. Swift's birthday falls on December 13.

A spokesman for Hamilton Island celebrity hot spot Qualia would not comment on the visit, saying all staff had signed non-disclosure agreements.

Qualia is where talk show queen Oprah stayed during her time in Queensland.

Tourism and Events Queensland global marketing group executive Steve McRoberts said the visit was a major win for the state.

"It is wonderful international superstars of this calibre would choose the ultimate Queensland destination in the Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsundays for a well-earned break," Mr McRoberts said.

"On the back of visits by Oprah, Modern Family and a host of other international celebrities choosing the Reef as a holiday destination, it confirms Queensland is the best address on Earth.

"We are sure Taylor and her group will have a great time in one of the world's most spectacular settings."

Swift was seen posing for photos yesterday with a young fan in Sydney's Surry Hills.

The singer saw the young girl wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt, and instructed her driver to pull over so she could get a photo.

Sheeran has already taken his Aussie tour as an opportunity to spend time with his friends Down Under.

Over the weekend Sheeran enjoyed down time with his friends English DJ Example and his Queensland wife Erin McNaught.

Example posted a photo on Instagram of the red-headed singer with the couple's young son.

Smith has kept a low profile since his gig in Perth on Saturday.