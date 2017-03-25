WATCH LIVE: Police and Premier with latest on TC Debbie

WHAT WE KNOW

TC Debbie has formed in the Coral Sea and is expected to intensify to a Category 4 by crossing

A 'Watch Zone' has been issued for Cairns to Ayr

A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Ayr to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions

Mackay is expected to get the worst of the rainfall

Thousands have been evacuated

The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011

PREMIER FRONTS THE PUBLIC AS NIGHTMARISH FORECAST LOOMS

EVACUATION AREA MAPS FOR MACKAY HERE

EVACUATION MAPS FOR TOWNSVILLE, BURDEKIN, WHITSUNDAY LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk, the State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll will address the media shortly.

The briefing will be live streamed and can be viewed below.

The briefing comes as Queensland Police add to a previous storm tide warning.

"Emergency Alerts for a storm surge have been issued by Mackay Regional Council for the areas of: North Pioneer; South Pioneer; Louisa Creek; Armstrong's Beach; Dunrock; Ball Bay; Freshwater Point; Grasstree; Half Tide and Seaforth," Police said via a statement.

"Council has advised of a storm tide warning which may impact the Green, Red and Orange zones on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

"Residents are advised to prepare and act for inundation of properties located in the evacuation zone. Check the Mackay Regional Council Facebook page and listen to radio for further information or phone 07 4951 2466."

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

UPDATE 3.20PM:

BUREAU of Meteorology has told Mackay residents to prepare for a dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast on Tuesday morning.

The latest advice on Cyclone Debbie released by the bureau at 3pm states that the "sea was likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast on Tuesday".

Cyclone Debbie press address: Premier Palaszczuk, QPS Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Bureau of Meteorology Deputy Regional Director QLD Bruce Gunn, addressed the media this morning as Tropical Cyclone Debbie continued to intensify off the Queensland coast.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to follow instructions regarding evacuation of the area if advised to do so by the authorities," the bulletin reads.



Cyclone Debbie has also picked up its speed, earlier this morning it was travelling at 5kmhr but as of 2pm it was travelling at 10kmhr.

EARLIER 3PM:

THE council has released emergency alerts for a storm surge for the areas of: North Pioneer; South Pioneer; Louisa Creek; Armstrong's Beach; Dunrock; Ball Bay; Freshwater Point; Grasstree; Half Tide and Seaforth.

Council has advised of a storm tide warning which may impact the Green, Red and Orange zones on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Crown Apartments on River St at Mackay has evacuated its residents from the building with the power being cut off at the lift at 3pm, because it is in the Green Zone.

People living on boats at the Marina have also been evacuated.

Residents have been advised to prepare and act for inundation of properties located in the evacuation zone.

EARLIER 2.25PM

CYCLONE Debbie is growing more powerful, more quickly, with the system forecast to become a Category 4 tonight, seven hours earlier than expected.

Debbie was not due to toughen up until it reached landfall on Tuesday morning, but it appears the system has slowed down to build up strength.



A kite surfer in Bowen has been capture surfing the winds of Tropical Cyclone Debbie. #7News pic.twitter.com/R3kAS3YE9b — 7 News Mackay (@7NewsMackay) March 27, 2017



It is due to strike land close to Bowen at 9am, with Debbie spending up to four hours over land before weakening enough to become a Category 3 system as it heads west towards Collinsville.

The BOM reports that Whitsunday Islands are already being buffeted by gale-force winds, which are expected to soon spread from Townsville to St Lawrence.

Cyclone Debbie's "very destructive core" is expected to cross the coast between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough north of Mackay, with wind gusts of up to 240kmh near its centre.

UPDATE 2.10pm:

MACKAY Regional Council has sent out text messages to residents telling people to get ready to be inundated with water as a result of storm tides.

The warning is for residents in the Green, Orange and Red Zones.

Some of the Greens Zones include areas of Paget, South Mackay, East Mackay, Bucasia, Shoal Point, Dolphin Heads, Blacks Beach and Mackay Harbour.

EVACUATION AREA MAPS FOR MACKAY HERE

"Prepare and act for inundation. Listen to radio, visit council website," the warning reads.

The council has issued a storm tide warning for residents in Green, Red and Orange zones for Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Mackay Regional Council

EARLIER 1.55PM

WHEN Cyclone Debbie makes landfall on Tuesday, those in its path will cop winds of almost 280kmh, enough to blow away caravans, uproot trees and bring down powerlines.

Already Whitsunday islands are being buffeted with 100kmh winds, and these will worsen as Debbie marches west and builds from a Category 3 to a Category 4 system.

Even now as she continues to strengthen, she is delivering wind gusts topping 165kmh. When she reaches the coastline, the strongest wind gusts from Debbie could hit 279kmh.

The force of that will tear down power lines, trees will be uprooted, caravans blown away or tipped over "dangerous airborne debris" will become a deadly threat. For comparison, Cyclone Tracey was a Category 4 when it devastated Darwin in 1974.

The cyclone will cross the coast travelling at 10kmh, meaning the most powerful winds and rain could linger over those in the path for hours, or even a day, if the entire width of the 560km storm passes over.

BOM meteorologist David Crock said as Debbie's eye passes over, there is a chance of the clouds clearing for a few moments.

"If the cyclone is well developed, the sun will come out for a few minutes as the eye passes over," he said.

But when the storm rambles on, the winds topping 220kmh will return.



Reporter Jacob Miley as the rain heads down Mackay sideways: Reporter Jacob Miley as the rain heads down Mackay sideways



Mr Crock warns that for those along the coast, the rain and the wind cannot be underestimated, but they may not be the most dangerous part of the storm.

"The risk of a storm surge, that could be a significant impact," he said.

"Emergency services are saying you can shelter from the winds but on the coast you can't shelter from a storm surge - it's water coming up over the beach and flooding the coastal strip."

As of lunchtime on Tuesday, Cyclone Debbie was due to strike land between Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay and Ayr early on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1.10pm:

THE outer band of Cyclone Debbie has hit Mackay and could be the start of 24 hours of gale force winds and heavy rain for the region.

Sky News Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said the temperature in Mackay has dropped by two degrees, there has been 14mm of rain in 15 minutes and wind gusts of up to 70kmhr.

"This is the outer band of the cyclone hitting Mackay. This is the first direct impact that Mackay has seen from this system," he said.

Mr Saunders said the track has moved more to the south south-west which is why the whole system is now closer to Mackay.

"The forecast track still shows a right hand turn on Monday, the most likely track is somewhere near Bowen or Ayr," he said.

He said Cyclone Debbie is a small cyclone about 300km wide but was travelling slowly.

"The entire radius is about 300km, it puts it as a small tropical cyclone, small tropical cyclones can still have extremely high winds speeds in the centre," he said.

"Cyclone Tracey was one of the smallest tropical cyclones on record but it was a high end category four system."



EARLIER 12.40pm:

RAIN has just whacked the centre of Mackay with solid lines of water running horizontally up the street.

There hasn't been much rain so far on Monday with only 5.6mm recorded at the Mount Bassett Weather Station from 9am to 12.13pm.

But from 12.13pm to 12.30pm there has been a further 16.4mm.

That works out to be almost a millimeter of rain each minute.

EARLIER 11.15am:

SEVERE Tropical Cyclone Debbie has recently strengthened into a category 3 system, and is expected to intensify further as it continues to move west-southwest towards the Queensland coast today.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie is forecast to make landfall as a severe tropical cyclone between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay, on Tuesday morning.

Gales are now occuring about the Whitsunday Islands, and are expected to extend to the exposed coast and islands elsewhere between Ayr and Mackay this morning and early afternoon.

Gales could extend to remaining coastal and adjacent inland areas between Townsville and St Lawrence later today before potentially extending further north to Cardwell and further west to inland locations such as Charters Towers, Pentland and Mount Coolon on Tuesday.

Premier closes some schools, full list issued

FREE CONTENT: Everything you need to know before Cyclone Debbie hits



Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h may develop about the exposed coast and islands between Cape Upstart and Mackay during the afternoon.

These destructive winds may extend further north along the coast to Townsville overnight and during Tuesday and to adjacent inland areas, including Collinsville, on Tuesday.



Cyclone Debbie storm surge: The latest information on the expected storm surge from Cyclone Debbie.

The very destructive core of tropical cyclone Debbie is forecast to cross the coast between Townsville and Mackay on Tuesday morning with wind gusts potentially to 240 km/h near the centre of the system.

Abnormally high tides are expected to occur along the coast between Proserpine and Mackay on the high tides today.

Residents between Cape Ferguson and Mackay are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast on Tuesday morning.

The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast on Tuesday.

Large waves may also develop along the beachfront. People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to follow instructions regarding evacuation of the area if advised to do so by the authorities.

Areas of heavy rain with the potential to cause severe flash flooding are expected to develop about parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas later today and continue through Tuesday.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 200 mm, with isolated falls of 400 mm, are also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area next week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Cardwell and Gladstone, extending inland to the eastern Gulf River catchments.

UPDATE 10.40am:

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Cyclone Debbie is continuing to track south after a full briefing with Bureau of Meteorology, Police and more than 10 mayors.

"We are already seeing wind gusts up to 100kmhr and Whitsunday region and around Proserpine," she said.

"It's going to get worse through the day.

"My messages to those families around the areas where winds are about to pick up, please be stay safe, stay off the roads, stay in a safe place with your families and your friends."

She said already 3500 residents have already evacuated from the Homehill area down to Proserpine and extended the area to Bowen have also been asked to evacuate.

"In relation to power, we have over 800 people form Energy Queensland to help restore power. Power will be going off, now is the time to charge your phones to be ready for when the power goes out," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Make sure your torches have batteries, make sure you have enough food, water and medication, make sure you have that medication with you."

EARLIER 10am:

SOME relatively good news on Cyclone Debbie - instead of intensifying overnight the tropical cyclone actually weakened.

Sky News Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said the cyclone had wind gusts in the centre of 240kmhr on Sunday night and this morning it had weakened to 230kmhr.

"It's 100% good news," Mr Saunders said.

"It's a downgrade from yesterday, Debbie has weakened overnight, pressure rose overnight slightly and gusts dropped by 10kmhr."

He said despite overnight weakening the conditions were still suited for the cyclone to increase its intensity.

"We have very warm ocean temperatures, about 2 degrees warmer than usual, we have low vertical wind shear and out flow, the conditions are ideal for further intensification," he said.

As for when the cyclone would hit the coast, Mr Saunders said its timing was the worrying factor.

"That does unfortunately coincide with high tide, roughly 9am, and expected to bring a storm surge.

"With a high end tropical cyclone the main threat is a storm surge."

He said the storm surge was expected to be worse on the southern side of the cyclone because the winds were onshore.

"Water levels should be at least a metre above the highest tide of the year," he said.

Mayor Greg Williamson said while the disaster management committee was planning for the worst case scenario, the cyclone directly hitting Mackay, the major threat with the current modelling was falling trees and flash flooding.

It was his main concern with the current tracking of the Cyclone Debbie landing on Tuesday morning just south of Ayr.

The cyclone would then bring destructive winds and a predicted 310mm of rain on Monday.

With 40mm falling on Sunday and more than 200mm last week, Cr Williamson said the ground was already soaked through.

He said with the high winds and wet ground, it was a real risk that trees could be blown over.