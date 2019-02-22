Menu
Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma
Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma Troy Jegers
News

TC OMA: Drone footage captures Rainbow Beach carnage

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Feb 2019 7:03 PM
AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues to wreak havoc along the coast of south-east Queensland, The Gympie Times drone footage has captured stunning vision of the storm's impact at Rainbow Beach.

Check out the footage below, and stay up to date with the cyclone coverage over the weekend online at www.gympietimes.com.au.

CYLCONE OMA COVERAGE

- TC OMA: Extreme weather pounds Cooloola Coast

- TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

- Lifeguards in mass Noosa rescue as Oma closes Coast beaches

