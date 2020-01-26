Teacher awarded for decades of shaping lives

WHEN James Kevan Goodworth stepped into his first classroom as a schoolteacher at Childers State Primary School, he had no idea about the career he had in front of him.

Now, 53 years later and with more than 25 teaching and education administration roles under his belt, Mr Goodworth has been recognised for his service to education with an Order of Australia Medal.

Reflecting on his esteemed career, the Dundowran resident said the most enjoyable time of his working life was the years spent with students in the classroom.

“Having that contact with young people is very special,” he said.

“When I started at Childers, I had no idea about the community, but I was really happy there.

“If I stayed there (my whole career) I would have been quite satisfied.”

Mr Goodworth said he had seen many changes in education, the biggest being technology.

“Computers have changed the way we do research and the way we communicate,” he said.

“They will never replace good teachers.

“The relationship principals and teachers have with student is still the same.

“The school and teachers are under more pressure than ever because people look to schools to solve different problems.”

Mr Goodworth said he encouraged more people to consider becoming teachers.

“Teachers never make much money, it is a vocation that gives you tremendous joy,” he said

“It isn’t an easy road and the community expectation is quite high but it is very satisfying.”