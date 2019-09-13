TEACHER AWARDS: Aldridge music master hits the high notes

TOP EDUCATOR: Aldridge State High School music teacher Adam Hodgkinson was named USC Fraser Coast Educator of the Year at Thursday's Fraser Coast Education Alliance Annual Awards for Excellence ceremony.

WITH some of his musicians going on to be nominated for a Grammy, record albums and compose jazz, Adam Hodgkinson has made an impact on countless Fraser Coast students.

The Aldridge State High School music teacher was named Educator of the Year at the Fraser Coast Education Alliance Annual Awards for Excellence ceremony on Thursday.

Six other teachers from schools across the region also received prestigious awards for innovative advancements in education, technology and community partnerships.

Some of Mr Hodgkinson's students include Patrick Kenny, now a national triple J Unearthed success story with two recording albums, jazz pianist and composer Meg Burstow and Dana Lowrey, who co-wrote Fearless, a Grammy award-nominated song featured on The Voice in America.

Aldridge State High School principal Ross Higgins said Mr Hodgkinson used a range of strategies - including performance opportunities and new technologies - to inspire and motivate students about music.

"Since becoming key teacher in the school's music program, he has contributed to a 25 percent increase in students joining the school's wind and brass bands, and 20 percent more students choosing to study music as a core subject in their senior year,” Mr Higgins said.

"His support and guidance has contributed to the success of several students who have graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium or have completed Music degrees, and earn their livelihoods through music.”

Mr Hodgkinson has also helped stage events to expand school participation in music and started a program inviting alumni to hold workshop and share their experiences with students and leaders.

Fraser Coast Education Alliance Award recipients: