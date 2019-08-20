Teacher brings love of Butchulla language to Hervey Bay kids

IT'S not everyday you can brag about being able to sing Baby Shark or Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes in Butchulla.

But Susan Coverdale knows that being able to pronounce a few words will help enrich the cultural lives of these young kids at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

The Butchulla language expert spent yesterday telling stories to the students in the traditional language and teaching them popular nursery rhymes and games.

With this year's Children's Book Week centring around Indigenous languages and their importance to Australia's cultural scene, Ms Coverdale said the event had a special meaning close to her heart.

"It's been a long time coming, a lot more people have been taking it on board,” she said.

"It's just been fantastic to watch it grow throughout the year.

"The importance of learning about the local history, culture and language is so there's a better understanding in the community and it helps revive languages that are being lost.”