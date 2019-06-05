Mum dies in first-class airport lounge

A TEACHER and mum-of-three has died after swallowing a bag of cocaine at Manchester Airport rather than toss it in the bin before flying home after a holiday in the UK.

Victoria Buchanan, 42, suffered a seizure in March when the bag exploded in her stomach while she was waiting to board a Dubai-bound flight, the Manchester Evening News reported.

While sipping champagne in the posh lounge, the woman realised she still had AU$108 worth of the drug in her possession, the outlet reported.

Ms Buchanan swallowed the leftover cocaine from her vacation before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest, the report said.

"Onlookers thought she was intoxicated but then she started having a fit and (an) off-duty nurse searched through her handbag and called her husband who told her an EpiPen was in her bag as she had had previous reactions to palm oil," the report continued.

Ms Buchanan was brought to Wythenshawe Hospital, where she later died, according to officials.

An investigation into her overdose concluded with a court hearing determining the cause was "death by misadventure", according to the news outlet.

"We were aware she would take small amounts of cocaine occasionally, and it was something we did together," her husband, Mark Buchanan, told the court. "I had left the UK a few days before, not a lot was left, not that that matters now."

According to The Mirror, assistant coroner Andrew Bridge said he was baffled why Ms Buchanan took such a risk.

"Why she took such a risk will never be known but I'm satisfied it was done of her own volition and there was no coercion or threat, there was no criminal activity and no charges have been brought.

"I have no understanding of why Victoria would wish to have smuggled cocaine or why she would take the risks of doing so my conclusion of how she came by her death is one of misadventure.

"I give you my sympathies for the sad loss of your wife and your daughter - my question is what on earth was she thinking?"

